CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $946,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $232.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of -323.33 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.