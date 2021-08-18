10,340 Shares in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 50.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

