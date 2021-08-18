GWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after buying an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 22,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

AGNC opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.