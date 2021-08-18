GWM Advisors LLC Invests $805,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,660 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 3,168.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 275.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period.

Shares of TAN stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $125.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

