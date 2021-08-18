GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $29,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

Airbnb stock opened at $143.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,158 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $156,040.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,459.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,727,795 shares of company stock worth $394,072,582 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

