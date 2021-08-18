GWM Advisors LLC Sells 56,561 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,561 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.68.

