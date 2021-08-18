GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 10,662 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,662 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,080.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $21.85.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

