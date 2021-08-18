GWM Advisors LLC Has $890,000 Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 20,883 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 73.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

