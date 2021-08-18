Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,767.19

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2,767.19 and last traded at $2,765.00, with a volume of 70799 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2,754.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,564.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

