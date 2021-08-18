Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.99

Shares of Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 59093 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

SBRCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Sberbank of Russia alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Sberbank of Russia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sberbank of Russia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.