Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $5,008,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $83.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

