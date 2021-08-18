MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4,092.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 27,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.82. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

