Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.