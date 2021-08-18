HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 834 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $281.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.