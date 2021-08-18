IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 557 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at $150,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $104.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.13.

