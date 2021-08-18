IFP Advisors Inc Has $162,000 Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,746 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The New York Times by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 90.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 360,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after buying an additional 171,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The New York Times by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.61 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

