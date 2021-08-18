IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

BRSP opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. Analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

