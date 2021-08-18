IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 680 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NCR were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after purchasing an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,367,000 after purchasing an additional 136,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

