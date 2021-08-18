IFP Advisors Inc Has $155,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jabil by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 480.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 800,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after acquiring an additional 662,376 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $17,208,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $1,481,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,358 shares of company stock worth $7,979,734 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

