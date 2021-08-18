Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 168.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCIV. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,615,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 939,624 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. LH Capital Markets LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 66,566.7% in the 1st quarter. LH Capital Markets LLC now owns 666,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after buying an additional 665,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

CCIV stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

