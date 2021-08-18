IFP Advisors Inc Has $170,000 Stock Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.24 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

