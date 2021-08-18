Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 413.3% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.63.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

