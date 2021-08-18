Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CB opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $111.93 and a one year high of $186.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

