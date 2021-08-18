HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several research reports. increased their target price on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.06.

NYSE CB opened at $184.71 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $186.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

