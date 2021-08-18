HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.08.

Sealed Air stock opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

