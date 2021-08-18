HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 3,191 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tobam raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 33.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

