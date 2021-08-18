HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $291,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,674 shares of company stock worth $4,471,475. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $381.87 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $253.17 and a 1 year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody's Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

