NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in L Brands were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LB opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.79 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

