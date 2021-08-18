NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 492.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Aptiv by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APTV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on APTV. Guggenheim upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

