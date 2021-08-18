Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 30,960 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Upland Software by 50.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 10,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $413,850.06. Following the sale, the president now owns 238,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

