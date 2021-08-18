Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 254.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.44. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.