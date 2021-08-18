NEXT Financial Group Inc Makes New Investment in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth $3,923,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.62. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.17). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

