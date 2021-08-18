NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,075,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $121.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $83.71 and a twelve month high of $136.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.