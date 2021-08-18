Henderson Opportunities Trust Plans Dividend of GBX 6.50 (LON:HOT)

Henderson Opportunities Trust (LON:HOT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HOT stock opened at GBX 1,414 ($18.47) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £111.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 825.80 ($10.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,423.12.

In other Henderson Opportunities Trust news, insider Harry Morgan bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,415 ($18.49) per share, for a total transaction of £17,687.50 ($23,108.83).

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

