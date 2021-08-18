Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

