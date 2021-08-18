Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on September 1st

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 13th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.
Dynex Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 23.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital Company Profile
Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.
