SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SCYX opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCYNEXIS stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) by 639.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of SCYNEXIS worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.