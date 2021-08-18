SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Announces Earnings Results

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
SCYX opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.12. SCYNEXIS has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.24.
SCYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Aegis decreased their price target on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SCYNEXIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
SCYNEXIS Company Profile
SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
