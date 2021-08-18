Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Pan American Silver has increased its dividend payment by 120.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $39.62.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

