Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1341 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $16.31.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.