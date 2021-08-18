Chonk Price Tops $58.34 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Chonk has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $58.34 or 0.00128570 BTC on major exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $2.28 million and $17,161.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002957 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00015360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.61 or 0.00845464 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00159989 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

