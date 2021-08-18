Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Derek Petrie Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

Prairie Provident Resources Inc. (TSE:PPR) Director Derek Petrie acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 211,040 shares in the company, valued at C$16,883.20.

Prairie Provident Resources stock opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.08. Prairie Provident Resources Inc. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 892.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$10.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40.

Prairie Provident Resources (TSE:PPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$20.26 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Prairie Provident Resources Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prairie Provident Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties. It explores for light and medium oil with associated natural gas. The company principally focuses on the Princess and Michichi areas targeting the Ellerslie, Lithic Glauconite, and Banff formations in Southern Alberta; and the Waterflood project at Evi property located in the Peace River Arch area of Northern Alberta.

