Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.52.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $129,348.75. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.