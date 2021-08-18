Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TTSH stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Tile Shop has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.77 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76.

In related news, insider Robert A. Rucker sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $1,148,175.00. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTSH. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tile Shop in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,676,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,959,000. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,982,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,570,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth $4,030,000. 1.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

