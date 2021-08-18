IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

