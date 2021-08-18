Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.230-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $705 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.23 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on RXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rackspace Technology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 156.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.