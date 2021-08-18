Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avnet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Avnet stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.57.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 6.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Avnet will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

