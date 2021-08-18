Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,582 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in AT&T by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank increased its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in AT&T by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T stock opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

