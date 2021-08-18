Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

