Comparing Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) & IQVIA (NYSE:IQV)

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) and IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zymergen and IQVIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.34 $279.00 million $6.03 42.63

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Profitability

This table compares Zymergen and IQVIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zymergen N/A N/A N/A IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Zymergen and IQVIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zymergen 3 4 0 0 1.57 IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94

Zymergen currently has a consensus target price of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 7.07%. IQVIA has a consensus target price of $260.41, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given IQVIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than Zymergen.

Summary

IQVIA beats Zymergen on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

