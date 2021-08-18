Spectrum (SPT) Achieves Market Cap of $34,448.84

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $34,448.84 and approximately $9.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.22 or 0.00375152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

