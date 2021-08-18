Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.65 Million Stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,821 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.89% of Domtar worth $24,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Domtar by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Domtar Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

